Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $990,000 in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

PFDRU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

About Pathfinder Acquisition

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

