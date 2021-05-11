Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,454 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of INN opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.