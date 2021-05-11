Hamilton Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.0% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.35. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

