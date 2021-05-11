Humana (HUM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Humana (NYSE: HUM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/5/2021 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $460.00 to $480.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $496.00 to $510.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $460.00 to $480.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $496.00 to $510.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $462.00 to $480.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $496.00 to $510.00.

3/30/2021 – Humana was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $447.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Humana's shares have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company is well-poised for growth on the back of strong Medicare business, which has been performing well for several quarters. For 2021, the company expects individual Medicare Advantage membership growth of around 425,000-475,000 members, suggesting growth of 11-12% year over year. Acquisitions and alliances place it well for growth. The company witnessed higher telehealth visits in 2020 than its earlier years. It has been deploying excess capital for the past many years on the back of its balance sheet strength. Strong operating cash flows are an added advantage. However, its escalating costs weigh on the bottom line. Adjusted EPS for 2021 is expected in the range of $21.25-$21.75, the midpoint of which indicates a downfall of 15.1% from the 2020 reported figure.”

NYSE:HUM opened at $469.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $431.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.06 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.67%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

