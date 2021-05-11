Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 6,123 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $121.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.81 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

