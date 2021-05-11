Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.94.

Shares of YUM opened at $121.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.40. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

