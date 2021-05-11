EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $510.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $467.00 to $510.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. VTB Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $445.50.

EPAM stock opened at $460.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $203.32 and a twelve month high of $466.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.78.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,154,000 after buying an additional 82,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after buying an additional 661,754 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,772,000 after buying an additional 21,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,576,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 638.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after buying an additional 464,566 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

