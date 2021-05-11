SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $127.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.56. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

