IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $239.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.66 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Argus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.63.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

