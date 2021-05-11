IFP Advisors Inc Makes New $987,000 Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Posted by on May 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTXO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 309,266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1,007.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 102,691 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,126,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 62,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $33.44.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.