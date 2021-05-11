IFP Advisors Inc Makes New $987,000 Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTXO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 309,266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1,007.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 102,691 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,126,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 62,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $33.44.

