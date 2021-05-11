CWM Advisors LLC Has $646,000 Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $50,114.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,771.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,485 shares of company stock worth $103,624 and have sold 57,049 shares worth $826,419. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.