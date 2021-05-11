Truadvice LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 126,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 176,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 40,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.48 and its 200-day moving average is $116.58. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

