Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $202,000 in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,164,000 after acquiring an additional 30,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,806,000 after acquiring an additional 192,981 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,397,000 after acquiring an additional 299,404 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,846,000 after acquiring an additional 108,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,156,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,434,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $263.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -975.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.11 and a 12-month high of $314.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.16 and its 200 day moving average is $250.07.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.14.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

