Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 89,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 615,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,449 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 142,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 64,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DISCK. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

DISCK stock opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

