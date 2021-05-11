1,537 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,537 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $158.68 on Tuesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $160.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

