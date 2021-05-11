First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.23% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $13,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 26,945.5% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,101,492. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.