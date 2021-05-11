CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.14% of CubeSmart worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $43.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,133 shares of company stock worth $1,640,287 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBE. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

