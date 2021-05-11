Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 116,100 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 102.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOX shares. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of FOX opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

