Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 800 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $565,788.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,021,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,988 shares of company stock worth $4,175,506. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 254.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

