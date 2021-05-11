IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 275,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,938,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

VCLT stock opened at $102.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $97.22 and a one year high of $113.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

