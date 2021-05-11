IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,520 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Petix & Botte Co raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 92.5% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54.

