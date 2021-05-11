Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 471,761 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.69% of Regal Beloit worth $40,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regal Beloit by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Regal Beloit by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the first quarter worth $200,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $147.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

