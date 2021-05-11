Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Position Lifted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $36,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,831,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,827,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,026,000 after purchasing an additional 373,776 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 673.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 429,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after purchasing an additional 373,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,195,000 after purchasing an additional 297,393 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $119.85 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $101.27 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.00 and its 200-day moving average is $120.57.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

