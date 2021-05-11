Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $43,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADS. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $3,951,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $8,713,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of ADS opened at $122.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $127.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.02.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

ADS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.80.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.