Exane Derivatives Purchases 1,586 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 543.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $354,414,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $123,181,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $69,337,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,667,000 after purchasing an additional 500,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $140.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.88 and a 200-day moving average of $132.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

