Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERRFY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ERRFY opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

