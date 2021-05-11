Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ADEVF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Adevinta Asa in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Adevinta Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DNB Markets upgraded Adevinta Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Adevinta Asa in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta Asa in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $15.90 on Friday. Adevinta Asa has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91.

About Adevinta Asa

