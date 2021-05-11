Exane Derivatives Sells 343 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after purchasing an additional 264,674 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,080 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TRHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,703,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at $785,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,564,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.