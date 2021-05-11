MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives $57.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTYFF shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC raised their target price on MTY Food Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of MTYFF stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)

