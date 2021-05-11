MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives $57.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTYFF shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC raised their target price on MTY Food Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of MTYFF stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

