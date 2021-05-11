LSV Asset Management Sells 23,800 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $49,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.53. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.88.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.