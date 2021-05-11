Etsy, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Etsy in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ETSY. Roth Capital raised their target price on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist cut their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.87.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $167.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.51. Etsy has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $251.86.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total transaction of $1,010,924.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $181,972.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,972.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

