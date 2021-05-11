Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $14,787,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ stock opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.