Bank of America Begins Coverage on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of APP stock opened at $55.50 on Monday. AppLovin has a one year low of $54.47 and a one year high of $71.51.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

