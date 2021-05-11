CWM Advisors LLC Sells 15,794 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,794 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wipro by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on WIT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

WIT stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.