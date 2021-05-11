CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 36,117 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 130.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,117 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,446,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,915,000 after buying an additional 1,019,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,071,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 99,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 7,858.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,562,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,219 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 599,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

