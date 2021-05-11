Exane Derivatives Decreases Stock Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In other Malibu Boats news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.57.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

