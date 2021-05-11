Exane Derivatives Acquires 6,152 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 32,378.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Comcast were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $263.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

