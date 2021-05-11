Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price target raised by Barclays from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FLR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $24.36 on Monday. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 3.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Fluor by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Fluor by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fluor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.