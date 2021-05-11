Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their neutral rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on REGI. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.30.

REGI opened at $56.50 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.49.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after acquiring an additional 505,944 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,696,000 after acquiring an additional 359,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 375,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 90,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

