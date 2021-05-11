Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their neutral rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on REGI. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.30.
REGI opened at $56.50 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after acquiring an additional 505,944 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,696,000 after acquiring an additional 359,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 375,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 90,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.