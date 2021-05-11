Brokerages Set Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target at $19.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.
FULC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th.
In related news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 9,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $111,729.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 507,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,992.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $327.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.94. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $22.39.
Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.
