American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) PT Raised to $7.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.33.

NYSE:AXL opened at $10.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,691,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,090 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,322,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

