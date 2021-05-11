Truadvice LLC Buys 136 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

TSLA opened at $629.04 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.66 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,263.13, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $686.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $667.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,053,529. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.