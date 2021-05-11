First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.