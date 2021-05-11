CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 4,605 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in YETI by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $88.22 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,876,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

