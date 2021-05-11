NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $65,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $2,352,510.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,021,490 shares of company stock worth $76,661,660 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBKR opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average is $65.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

