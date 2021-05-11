NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 11,400 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,572,000 after acquiring an additional 258,922 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,689,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,284,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,856,000 after buying an additional 409,151 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,102,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,041,000 after buying an additional 89,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $69,407,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 60.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNM. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

