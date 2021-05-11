Cwm LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.82.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $264.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $112.32 and a one year high of $269.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.52 and its 200 day moving average is $210.63.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $2,044,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock worth $6,763,517 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

