Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

May 11th, 2021


Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TLGHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of TLGHY opened at $20.51 on Friday. Telenet Group has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

