Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TLGHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of TLGHY opened at $20.51 on Friday. Telenet Group has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

