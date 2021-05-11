ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Increased to $242.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised ICON Public from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ICON Public from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.60.

ICLR stock opened at $225.39 on Monday. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $151.54 and a fifty-two week high of $230.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.42. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in ICON Public by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

