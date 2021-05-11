Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $136.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FND has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Floor & Decor from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.27.

NYSE:FND opened at $111.20 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $116.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

